Tractor-trailer crashes with SUVs in Jackson on I-55 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tractor-trailer crashes with SUVs in Jackson on I-55

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
The two northbound right hand lanes were blocked for cleanup with a moderate impact on traffic flow. Source: WLBT The two northbound right hand lanes were blocked for cleanup with a moderate impact on traffic flow. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two SUV's crashed on I-55 near the Beasley Road exit. An 18-wheeler was also involved.

The two northbound right hand lanes were blocked for cleanup with a moderate impact on traffic flow.

There are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly