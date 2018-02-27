When should law enforcement use deadly force?

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said it’s a critical decision law enforcement officers make when their lives are in danger. Source: WLBT

When should law enforcement use lethal force?

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said it’s a critical decision law enforcement officers make when their lives are in danger.

During his time in office, Bailey said there have been a few officer-involved shootings, including one in 2014 that resulted in the death of a suspect in Pelahatchie.

“A lot of people don’t understand, especially outside of law enforcement, if you’ve never had a gun pointed at you, it’s a totally different feeling,” Bailey said. “You’re talking about fear, being scared, and that’s when your training kicks in.”

Bailey said deputies and officers at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department are trained to use several alternative methods to diffuse an escalating situation, including verbal commands, unarmed self-defense techniques, and less lethal weapons such as pepper spray or tasers.

“There have been numerous occasions where the deputies of Rankin County have used restraint when they actually had the authority, the means, and could’ve used deadly force several times, and they showed restraint and were able to deescalate situations.” Bailey said.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has a wide variety of lethal and non-lethal weapons officers can utilize and Sheriff Bailey said his officers have to undergo training to become an instructor on the use of the weapons.

