Bear mauls car looking for food - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Bear mauls car looking for food

Posted by Nick Ducote, Multi-Media Journalist
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman in Lawrence County woke up one morning to her car damaged from a suspected vandal. She later called the sheriffs office to report the crime. But after authorities inspected the car even further, they noticed the vehicle wasn't damaged by a knife or someone's hands, they noticed claw and bite marks instead. 

The sheriff's office contacted Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and they reported that a black bear was the culprit to the vandalism. The bear was trying to get into the front of the car, where a cat was hiding. The sheriff's office opened the car and noticed the cat "scared and cowering" on the engine.

Brian Rayborn, the Undersheriff in Lawrence County, says that the officers were quick to deduce that the bear was hungry and just hunting for food.

"The cat was running from the bear, so the bear then tried to get where the cat was to eat it. The bear didn't eat anything else, it left after it couldn't get the cat. But, it was a bear that was just passing through. There was no other evidence of any damage to any other houses or property around," said Rayborn.

Wildlife and Fisheries are warning people to be on the lookout and also if they see a bear to look at it from afar.

