Award winning Jackson writer receives key to the city

From Jackson's Georgetown neighborhood where she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout to Kensington Palace.

That's where her book "The Hate U Give" has taken award winning writer Angie Thomas. Tuesday night she is the toast of her hometown.

This native of Jackson is making waves on the literary circuit and on the big screen.

Angie Thomas said, "it's been an amazing journey. It's been an amazing year."

Tuesday night Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba presented Angie Thomas with a key to the city. The first of his administration.

Mayor Lumumba said, "to her continued success as one of the phenomenal writers of our time."

Thomas is a critically acclaimed writer. Her book, The Hate U Give is a number one New York Times best seller. It is based on her life in her Georgetown neighborhood.

Thomas said, "I remember being six years old at the park in Georgetown and there was a shootout and I fortunately, I was unharmed. My Mom actually took me to the library and she told the librarian I want her to see that there's more to the world than what she witnessed today and that moment changed my life."

Her mother Julia Thomas said she was determined to help her daughter see the bigger picture.

Julia Thomas explained, "I couldn't get to her right then because of the gunfire so I was like Lord keep my baby safe. I gave her to you."

Her book is now a movie. Filming finished in Atlanta in November.

Thomas said, "we have an amazing cast, Amandla Stenberg plays Starr, we have Regina Hall, we have Common, Issa Rae. An amazing cast, Anthony Mackie."

Thomas is now hoping to bring one of the premieres to her hometown.

The Hate U Give is also a finalist for the 2018 L-A Times National Book Award. Thomas still lives in Jackson and she is a Belhaven University graduate.

