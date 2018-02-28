Vic Schaefer wins SEC Coach of the Year - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Vic Schaefer wins SEC Coach of the Year

STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer is the 2018 SEC Coach of the Year.

Schaefer guided the Bulldogs to their first SEC regular-season title and first undefeated regular season by a conference team in nearly 20 years.

This is the second time in 4 seasons he has received SEC Coach of the year accolades.

