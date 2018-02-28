One injured in shooting incident on MVSU campus

Mississippi Valley State University officials say one person, who is not a student suffered a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the Charles Lackey Recreation Center on the MVSU Campus.

Early reports indicate there was a disagreement between a small group and at some point, one of them fired a weapon. Officials say they've been told the injuries were not life-threatening, but the shooter has not been captured.

University officials say they are continuing to investigate the isolated incident and the safety of the campus and the students remains their number one priority. University Police are urging the campus community to use caution and be aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.