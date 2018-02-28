Wicker releases statement after McDaniel announces run for U.S. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wicker releases statement after McDaniel announces run for U.S. Senate

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
ELLISVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Senator Chris McDaniel announced he is officially running in the Republican primary for Senate against Roger Wicker.

The deadline to file for the race is Thursday.

McDaniel made the announcement at a rally at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, his hometown, Wednesday.

"We've lost our way as a people," McDaniel said to his supporters. "And my party, it's lost its way as well. It's untethered."

McDaniel was backed by tea party groups in the race against Senator Thad Cochran in 2014. At the time, he was seen as the outsider trying to topple the political establishment. 

"We haven't forgotten what they did in '14. We know what they're capable of but we're not walking away from this fight," McDaniel reiterated. 

Wicker released this statement shortly after:

Gayle and I are looking forward to this campaign and sharing my record of successfully fighting to reduce job-killing regulations, confirm conservative judges, enact historic tax cuts, rebuild our military, and honor our veterans. We will work hard to once again earn the votes and support of all Mississippians.

Wicker has been in the Senate a decade and President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Wicker on Tuesday.

