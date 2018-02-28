Dachshund mix needs home after dumped in field

Sammy is a dachshund mix who is looking for his forever home at a local animal shelter.

He, along with seven other dogs that looks similar to him were dumped in a field in Scott County.

A local family found the dogs and took them to Mississippi Animal Rescue League where they await forever homes.

Sammy is good with kids, loves to sit in your lap and cuddle, and will be fixed and up to date on all shots.

The adoption fee at Mississippi Animal Rescue League is $90. For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

To meet Sammy and his siblings in person, call the shelter at 601-969-1361 or visit them on Greenway Drive in Jackson.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.