'Go Cup' Ordinance passed for the District at Eastover

Restaurant patrons and residents of the District at Eastover will soon be able to carry alcoholic beverages with them outside and anywhere within the area.

The Jackson City Council passed a Leisure and Recreation District Ordinance yesterday, establishing The District at Eastover as a “go cup” district within the city.

The ordinance dictates all alcoholic beverages must remain within The District at Eastover’s designated area between Eastover Drive to the south, the I-55 North/Frontage Rd. to the west and Perseverance Drive to the east. The ordinance further limits go cups to 16 ounces in size with no glass permitted.

It will go into effect within 30 days, pending formal approval from the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Establishments authorized to offer go cups in The District at Eastover include Cantina Laredo and Fine & Dandy.

Cultivation Food Hall is scheduled for a summer opening in The District and will also offer go cups.

