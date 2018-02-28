Senate: Name craft center for Mississippi ex-governor Waller

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an amended version of House Bill 155 , which would name the Mississippi Craft Center in Ridgeland for Waller. Source: Visit Ridgeland

The Mississippi State Senate wants to name a craft center for late Gov. William "Bill" Waller Sr.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an amended version of House Bill 155 , which would name the Mississippi Craft Center in Ridgeland for Waller. He was governor from 1972 to 1976 and died in 2011.

House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Clinton Republican who proposed the bill, originally sought to name the headquarters of the Mississippi Department of Education for Waller. That downtown Jackson structure is the former Central High School.

Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton, a Newton Republican, says alumni of Central High School oppose the renaming, and there are questions about approvals to rename the historic building. Burton says Waller's family and Gunn accept the craft center as an alternative.

