Hazlehurst man arrested after firing a shotgun at former employee

A disagreement between a former logging company employee and his ex-boss turned violent Wednesday morning. The two exchanged words inside the Phillips 66 and again in the parking lot

Hazlehurst PD investigator Tarrell Davis tells us that's when the employer retrieved a 20 gauge shotgun and fired at the former employee. The bullet hit the passenger side door of the car, but no one was hurt during the incident. the former employee is Howard Brown, Jr.

Hazlehurst Police have arrested the shooter, 69-year-old Bennie R. Newell, and charged him with aggravated assault.

