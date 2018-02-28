Jackson woman pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

43-year-old Luscious Latrice Neal a.k.a. Luscious Neal Harris, of Jackson, pled guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to her role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

On September 24, 2015, Neal received a quantity of cocaine for distribution from a co-conspirator and subsequently delivered the cocaine to another co-conspirator on September 25, 2015.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed "Operation Pipeline," which began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in central Mississippi that involved the distribution of cocaine and marijuana. The distribution network encompasses the States of California, Texas and Mississippi.

Neal will be sentenced by Judge Wingate on May 29, at 1:30 p.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

The case was a joint investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jackson Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.

