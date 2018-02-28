Chris McDaniel announces he's ready for a fight in U.S. Senate race

McDaniel has a built in base from 2014, fierce supporters who have stood by his message. Source: WLBT

McDaniel plans to make more stops across the state in the coming days as he kicks off his campaign. Source: WLBT

The 2018 Senate race is already heating up. March 1 is the qualifying deadline. And Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel threw his name in the hat.

There's already been attention on this race, not just from Mississippi but nationally and it wasn't until Wednesday that Chris McDaniel gave it the green light.

"If you want liberal solutions, if you want the same ole, same ole, if you’re happy with where Mississippi is today, you have your candidate," said McDaniel Wednesday. "He’s been there for almost three decades. His name is Roger Wicker. But if you want change, if you want to conservative to fight for you, you have your candidate. His name is Chris McDaniel."

McDaniel and his supporters feel like the 2014 race against Sen. Thad Cochran was stolen from them. McDaniel never actually conceded the race and even challenged the results in court.

Now, he feels it's his time to prove something.

"We haven't forgotten what they did in '14," noted McDaniel. "We know what they're capable of, but we're not walking away from this fight."

McDaniel has a built in base from 2014, fierce supporters who have stood by his message.

"You want to drain the swamp, by George, let's drain it now," McDaniel announced to a fired up crowd.

We asked McDaniel what he thinks about some calling Mississippi the next battle ground for the GOP civil war.

"We are fighting for the soul of our party and we still believe in the lessons of Reagan," said McDaniel. "We still believe Goldwater and Taft and to the extent they pull away from that, naturally we want to fight for what we believe in."

