VPD goes door-to-door warning residents about flood

Flooding concerns in Vicksburg remain top of mind as city officials warn the Mississippi River could crest at 49 feet over the next two weeks which is six feet above the flood stage.

This sent Vicksburg Police Officers walking door-to-door to homes West of the railroad tracks, knocking on doors, talking to residents about voluntary evacuations since the water may cover the roads by the weekend and later get into homes.

"We're actually trying to avoid some elderly people getting stranded in their homes because if they are stranded in their homes then they are putting officers and first responders in harm's way," said Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore.

Once flood waters do start rising, Chief Moore says officers will be stationed in those zones around the clock.

"By the middle of next week, we will probably have an officer or two stationed in the area around the clock and around the 14th we may have to increase that number to probably 3 or 4," added Chief Moore.

While warning about the flood, officers also took down information like who lived at what addresses and if they were leaving. Chief Moore says this will help with rescues and keeping looters off properties.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.