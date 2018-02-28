Hinds County grand jury indicts three men in traffic light shooting death

A Hinds County grand jury has indicted three men for last year's killing of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten on Fortification Street in Jackson.

Lidarious Dixon, Nicholas Coats and Jushun Paige are all charged with capital murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to court records filed on February 22.

The indictments come six months after Kirschten was shot and killed at a red light in August 2017.

While Paige and Dixon have remained behind bars since their arrests in the case, an order by County Court Judge William Skinner declared Coats would be released from jail if not indicted by Jan. 2, 2018. Deputies subsequently released Coats from jail days after the deadline.

Following that release, Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith refuted claims his office took too long to indict Coats, telling 3 On Your Side he could not proceed because the lead detective in the case had been temporarily suspended due to a personnel matter.

An internal email from JPD Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley later revealed Corry Jenkins as the detective assigned to Coats' case.

That email from Buckley also indicated the case file was delivered five months after Coats' arrest: January 22.

Smith filed two motions requesting the court to return Coats to custody without bond, but both were denied.

An emergency petition filed by Smith with the Mississippi Supreme Court was also denied.

