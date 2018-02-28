Cynthia Road bridge reopens to traffic following bridge repairs

Less than a month after bridge inspectors closed the Cynthia Road bridge to traffic, repair work has been completed and the road has been opened for through traffic from Northside Drive to U.S. Highway 49.

Key Constructors, working with Clinton Public Works officials, completed the project in less than three weeks. The bridge was closed on January 29, 2018, and the project was bid out on January 30. Key Constructors was awarded the bid and began work the second week of February.

This short-term repair is expected to extend the life of the bridge for up to five years and provide an opportunity for a long-term solution to be designed and funded.

“While a permanent fix is our ultimate goal, our immediate desire was to make the repairs and get the bridge reopened to traffic as quickly as possible," said Mayor Phil Fisher. "I am proud of our city staff for their decisive action to remedy this bridge closing and return traffic to the road.”

