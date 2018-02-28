Locals react to Dick's Sporting Goods ending sale of assault-style rifles

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it would also end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21. Source: WLBT

One of the country’s largest gun retailers will stop selling assault-style rifles.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday, effective immediately, it will end sales of all assault-style rifles in all of its stores, according to The New York Times.

READ MORE: Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

The company also announced it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and would no longer sell guns to anyone under to age of 21 regardless of state policy.

Lamar Brunson and Jaime Douglas, both gun enthusiasts, and Dick's Sporting's Goods customers

The two have varying opinion's on the retail giant's decision to bow out of the assault gun market and how to stop school gun violence in the future.

"I think it's great," said Douglas. "I think it needs to be done. I think there needs to be a lot stricter laws on guns. I'm a big fan of guns, I have my own."

"I think getting help for the kids and adults that are suffering mental illness, there's so many incidents where cases have been overlooked," said Brunson. "I don't think taking guns away is going to solve anything."

Dick's Sporting Goods executives say they expect backlash, even a drop in sales due to their decision. Others say they believe the market is already flooded with assault rifles.

"I don't think it will do any good with as many as we have out in the nation right now," said Paul Moore.

It's a bold corporate decision on which the company will have to accept any public opinion.

"I think that's great that they're strong enough that they think they can do that to stop some of this violence and stuff," said Mary Taylor.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.