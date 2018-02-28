Mississippi Urban Research Center study exams ways to improve health in the state

In May, JSU will undergo accreditation for the state's first School of Health which is located at the Jackson Medical Mall. Source: WLBT

"Mississippi longevity is always lower than the national level, consistently over the past 70 years," said Dr. Jin Zhang, Evaluation Specialist with the Mississippi Urban Research Center to an audience at Jackson State University's downtown campus.

JSU's MURC shared factors which leads to the short life span of residents.

"You have to change your behavior. When you get some healthy information and health education, try your best to get some information to stay in your body. Try to change your behavior"," said Zhang. "Go to the community and provide them health information to equip them with the weapons, the power with the health education".

The panel also discussed alternative medical care like the use of community health workers who can regularly provide basic check ups and other procedures in rural and urban communities.

Models that health experts say are successful in other countries.

"In rural areas, for example where you can not send physicians, you can actually train some people, certify them and then have a second level where they can actually work with the community," explained Dr. Mohammad Shahbazi, JSU Interim Dean of the School of Public Health. "Then redirect or direct or facilitate the community access to second level so that people, instead of going to hospitals and being so expensive in terms of bills, they can actually send them to the second level."

While the state is not seeing a decline in poor health, the panel suggests more government intervention and better access to healthy foods and preventive care to reduce diseases.

In May, JSU will undergo accreditation for the state's first School of Health which is located at the Jackson Medical Mall.

