Byram businesses work around boil water notice

Byram business owners and residents are trucking along with the current boil water order in place.

The City of Jackson issued the advisory Tuesday in Byram and Terry after a water main repair caused low water pressure in the area.

Jayda Fountain, owner of the Wing Leader restaurant in Byram said they have only been able to offer customers certain drinks since the boil water order has been in place.

Fountain said the boil water order has forced her to spend more money than she normally does because she has been buying water in order to continue to make the sweet tea and punch she serves at her restaurant.

“It becomes a nuisance to have to continuously buy water and not know how long you need to purchase it for.” Fountain said.

Fountain recalled having periodic issues with the water system in Byram for at least the last nine months and said she thinks it would be best if the City of Byram got its own water system and didn’t run on Jackson’s lines.

Newk’s General Manager Christy Barlow said business hasn’t been running as smoothly since the boil water order was issued.

The restaurant opened during its lunch shift today after not having running water Tuesday.

Today, visitors had a limited choice of beverages because of the order.

The boil water order has also affected some hair salons in the area.

Byram resident Sherri Kimbrow was getting her hair done at New Creations Hair Design and said something needs to be done so this doesn’t happen as often.

“This water situation has just got to stop,” Kimbrow said. “It is absolutely terrible. I’ve had to postpone my hair appointment, we’ve had to make other arrangements, I’ve had to go out and get bottled water to cook with as well as getting water for my animals.”

Kimbrow also said she hopes the City of Byram gets its own water system.

“When we were first incorporated, the prices of our bills tripled,” Kimbrow said. “Our bill went from $20 every two months to $130 a month. You just have to deal with it if you live within one mile of the City of Jackson.”

Keyshia Sanders, the Department of Constituent Services for the City of Jackson, said the boil water notice could be lifted as soon as Wednesday afternoon if the water samples come back negative on Wednesday.

