Two dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. Reports of the shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Pearson Road and Ebenezer Road. Two of the victims are dead.

The suspect was found in the residence and had injuries possibly from a K-9 bite.

Other agencies are assisting the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.

