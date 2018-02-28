Prayer vigil scheduled for Rankin County shooting victims

A second juvenile and an eighteen-year-old victim were both taken to area hospitals.....Source: WLBT

A prayer vigil has been scheduled for the victims of a Rankin County shooting that left two dead and one injured Wednesday night.

23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris is accused of murdering 17-year-old Nye'Cole Marioneaux and 18-year-old Kaia Marioneaux during a card game at their home on Ebenezer Road in Richland.

17-year-old Kieran Marioneaux was also injured but is expected to survive.

The victims were siblings who attended Richland High School. Grief counselors were on the campus Thursday.

The prayer vigil is Saturday, March 3 at New Hope Baptist Church located at 935 Highway 469 in Pearl.

A memorial account for the victims family has also been set up at Bancorp South in the name of "Cooper Children's Memorial Fund".

Donations can be made at any branch location.

Early reports given stated that multiple victims had been shot and the shooter fled on foot.

The Rankin County Special Response Team had Harris in custody at 10:10 p.m. and the .22 caliber rifle he reportedly used was discovered under a home across the street from his.

He was denied bond during his initial court appearance Thursday.

