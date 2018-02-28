Two teens dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

A second juvenile and an eighteen-year-old victim were both taken to area hospitals.....Source: WLBT

Deputies were able to quickly secure the scene and found three people shot.

Around 9:07 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call from the 400 block of Ebenezer Road regarding a possible shooting.

The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris, who is a neighbor of the victims.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells us that the three victims in the deadly shooting were siblings. A 17-year-old female and her 18-year-old brother are dead. A 17-year-old brother was also shot, but he is expected to survive.

Around 9:07 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from the 400 block of Ebenezer Road regarding a possible shooting. The first deputy arrived on scene nine minutes after the call was received. Early reports given were, multiple victims had been shot and the shooter fled the scene on foot.

Deputies were able to quickly secure the scene and found three people shot. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile and an eighteen-year-old victim were both taken to area hospitals.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The juvenile that was transported does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Rankin County Special Response Team (SRT) surrounded the suspect's home on Ebenezer Road.

SRT members said at 10:10 p.m. they had the suspect in custody. Harris was positively identified on the scene as the shooter.

Deputies then discovered the weapon reportedly used by Harris under a home across the street from his home. The weapon used was a .22 caliber rifle.

