UPDATE: Suspect in Rankin County shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured denied bond

Suspect arrested in triple shooting in Rankin County. Da'Quie Harris; Source: Rankin County SO

23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris was denied bond during his initial court appearance.

Harris is accused of murdering 17-year-old Nye'Cole Marioneaux and 18-year-old Kaia Marioneaux during a card game at their home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County Wednesday night.

17-year-old Kieran Marioneaux was also injured but is expected to survive.

The three victims were siblings and attended Richland High School. Harris was their neighbor.

Rankin County School District said the two murder victims were very popular, good kids and grief counselors were at the victims school all day today to help students.

Around 9:07 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from the 400 block of Ebenezer Road regarding a possible shooting. The first deputy arrived on scene nine minutes after the call was received.

Early reports given were, multiple victims had been shot and the shooter fled on foot.

Deputies were able to quickly secure the scene and found three people shot. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile and an 18-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead upon arrival, were taken to area hospitals.

Members of the Rankin County Special Response Team (SRT) surrounded the suspect's home on Ebenezer Road.

SRT members said at 10:10 p.m. they had the suspect in custody. Harris was positively identified as the shooter.

Deputies discovered the .22 caliber rifle reportedly used by Harris under a home across the street from his home.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday, March 3 at New Hope Baptist Church located at 935 Highway 469 in Pearl.

