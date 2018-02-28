Call for justice for Lee Bonner at candle light vigil

Balloons, t-shirts, and chants of "justice for Lee Bonner" marked a candlelight vigil on Deer Park Street Wednesday night. It was in the 1300 block where 37-year-old Lee Edward Bonner was shot by Jackson police a week ago.

Turn out was large and that means a lot to Bonner's sister, Quana Spell.

"And it really touched my heart to pull up and see all of these people out here. That was love," said Spell. "That lets you know he was a good person. He was not an animal. He was a good person. Just because you may have a rough past. We all have done something we're not proud of. But that don't mean you treat me like I just don't matter."

Bonner died of his injuries, Monday.

JPD said narcotics officers were investigating possible drug activity in the area when one man ran while another man shot at officers, who returned fire.

Bonner's family and friends claim the officers knew Bonner and the shooting was intentional. Now, they are demanding answers.

Both officers involved are on administrative leave pending the results of an internal and criminal investigation.

