Therapy Dogs Trained & Made in Jackson

In case you're feeling down or you're not motivated enough to get up for the day, look no further than petting your dog. That's right, having a dog is mentally, and physically beneficial for humans. Time Magazine and The Huffington Post both report that man's best friend can reduce stress, anxiety, and help human with cardiovascular health, but just petting them.

One Jackson woman has been training dogs to do more than play and do tricks, she's been training therapy dogs.Lauren Tsao, of Faithfully Yours has been training dogs since she was 9-years-old. And now as an adult, she's one of the best trainers in the nation. Today she prepares dogs and puppies to be ready for both children of all ages, and the elderly.

"I think dogs are just the best. Our relationship with these animals are so beneficial. People don't realize how much good a dog is for our bodies. When you pet a dog, your brain releases endorphins and react in a positive way towards that animals. We're perfect for each other. I've been training dogs for a long time and they can help with anything. They can help with people who are special needs, and the elderly who need a little more love and care too," said Tsao.

One of Lauren's prodigies, Missy, has been visiting The Home Place assisted living in Madison. Her owner got the idea of visiting after her mother was there and was also visited by a therapy dog to brighten her day. They go almost every month and have been making people's day better with each visit.

