The Durant School district is merging with the Holmes County Sch - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

The Durant School district is merging with the Holmes County School district July 1st.

Posted by Patrice Clark, Reporter
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

Education changes in Durant are not sitting well with some parents. The Durant School district is merging with the Holmes County School district July 1st. 

“By July 1, 2018, the merger between Holmes and Durant has to be complete,” said Superintendent Angel Meeks.

Holmes County and Durant as individual districts will no longer exist.

“It doesn't make sense to me.”

Some parents in the community are not happy.

“This school is the center of Durant. It keeps Durant built up," said a grandparent. "If we lose this school what are we going to have.” 

Superintendent Angel Meeks says it was the  State legislature that passed a law back in 2016 requiring a merger of the districts.

“Since that time then it required an election of a new board,” said Meeks.

The new board voted Tuesday to split up the K-12 students who currently attend one school in Durant.

“The students 9th to 12th grade would join students at Holmes Central High School,” added Meeks.

Some parents say all these changes could do more harm than good.

“I think we should have known about earlier and other than that there is too many of our kids they will have to bus,” said a parent.

Meeks says she understands the consolidation concerns but believes the change is the best thing for the students and the district.

“We are undergoing several rounds of budget cuts from the federal government; tax revenues are down," said Meeks. "If we are to remain viable so we can provide opportunities for students, we have to look at how we leverage resources; all resources,” said Meeks.

While the merger is a done deal, Meeks says under the new law, a superintendent must be appointed by the spring, so the current schools and schedules could still change.

“Just know the consolidated board is hearing your concerns, and they are working through the process for the betterment of all students and for the county as a whole.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:09 AM EST2018-03-01 08:09:12 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Two teens dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

    Two teens dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:53 AM EST2018-03-01 07:53:23 GMT

    The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a  home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.

    More >>

    The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a  home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly