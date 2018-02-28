Education changes in Durant are not sitting well with some parents. The Durant School district is merging with the Holmes County School district July 1st.

“By July 1, 2018, the merger between Holmes and Durant has to be complete,” said Superintendent Angel Meeks.

Holmes County and Durant as individual districts will no longer exist.

“It doesn't make sense to me.”

Some parents in the community are not happy.

“This school is the center of Durant. It keeps Durant built up," said a grandparent. "If we lose this school what are we going to have.”

Superintendent Angel Meeks says it was the State legislature that passed a law back in 2016 requiring a merger of the districts.

“Since that time then it required an election of a new board,” said Meeks.

The new board voted Tuesday to split up the K-12 students who currently attend one school in Durant.

“The students 9th to 12th grade would join students at Holmes Central High School,” added Meeks.

Some parents say all these changes could do more harm than good.

“I think we should have known about earlier and other than that there is too many of our kids they will have to bus,” said a parent.

Meeks says she understands the consolidation concerns but believes the change is the best thing for the students and the district.

“We are undergoing several rounds of budget cuts from the federal government; tax revenues are down," said Meeks. "If we are to remain viable so we can provide opportunities for students, we have to look at how we leverage resources; all resources,” said Meeks.

While the merger is a done deal, Meeks says under the new law, a superintendent must be appointed by the spring, so the current schools and schedules could still change.

“Just know the consolidated board is hearing your concerns, and they are working through the process for the betterment of all students and for the county as a whole.”

