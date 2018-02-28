Ole Miss ends long skid, beats Florida 48-43 in SEC Women’s Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Madinah Muhammad scored 14 points Wednesday as 14th-seeded Mississippi snapped a 13-game losing streak by defeating 11th-seeded Florida 48-43 in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Ole Miss (12-18) hadn't won since a 78-75 double-overtime triumph over Florida on Jan. 7. The Rebels next play Thursday against No. 14 Missouri, this tournament's sixth seed.

The Rebels trailed 16-11 early in the second quarter before pulling ahead for good with a 21-3 spurt that lasted into the second half. Florida (11-19) had no baskets and just three points for a stretch of 8 minutes, 24 seconds.

Ole Miss won despite shooting just 27.8 percent (15 of 54). Florida had 20 turnovers and shot 28 percent (14 of 50).

Haley Lorenzen scored 14 points for Florida. Paulina Hersler had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Funda Nakkasoglu also had 11 points.

Ole Miss' Shelby Gibson had 10 points in just 16 minutes before fouling out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.