Mississippi trailblazers honored during Black History celebratio - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi trailblazers honored during Black History celebration in Jackson

Posted by Maggie Wade, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

They are known for breaking ground in a number of professions. Wednesday night young people at the Hanging Moss Road Church of Christ wanted to meet some of the trailblazers in Jackson and Mississippi History. 

Among those being honored, Dr. Robert Smith for his work in medicine, Harvey Johnson who became Jackson's First African American mayor in 1997.

Also recognized the first female judge to sit on the Hinds County Circuit bench, Judge Tomie Green.

The first African American legislator since reconstruction, Robert Clark and in the media, William Dilday the first African American General Manager of a television station in the U.S. He worked at WLBT and Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, the first African American female News Anchor in Jackson.

Dr. Anthony said, "there was a time when there was nobody there who looked like me. But because of people in the community I got so much support to do something that was new and novel."

The program included skits, poems and music, including the award winning Murrah High School choir, to close out this month's celebration of Black History.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-01 06:39:11 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Two teens dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

    Two teens dead, suspect in custody in Rankin County shooting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-03-01 06:13:29 GMT
    Five people have been shot in Rankin County near Richland. Source: WLBTFive people have been shot in Rankin County near Richland. Source: WLBT

    The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a  home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.

    More >>

    The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a  home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly