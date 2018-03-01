Mississippi trailblazers honored during Black History celebration in Jackson

They are known for breaking ground in a number of professions. Wednesday night young people at the Hanging Moss Road Church of Christ wanted to meet some of the trailblazers in Jackson and Mississippi History.

Among those being honored, Dr. Robert Smith for his work in medicine, Harvey Johnson who became Jackson's First African American mayor in 1997.

Also recognized the first female judge to sit on the Hinds County Circuit bench, Judge Tomie Green.

The first African American legislator since reconstruction, Robert Clark and in the media, William Dilday the first African American General Manager of a television station in the U.S. He worked at WLBT and Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, the first African American female News Anchor in Jackson.

Dr. Anthony said, "there was a time when there was nobody there who looked like me. But because of people in the community I got so much support to do something that was new and novel."

The program included skits, poems and music, including the award winning Murrah High School choir, to close out this month's celebration of Black History.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved