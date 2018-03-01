Hinds County Reserve Deputy shot - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds County Reserve Deputy shot

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials have confirmed that an off-duty reserve deputy was shot in Jackson Wednesday.

“We were notified just after 9:00 pm this evening of an unnamed, off-duty reserve officer being shot on or near El Paso St. in Jackson,” said Major Pete Luke.

He was taken by private vehicle from the scene to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the incident.

