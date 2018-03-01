Hinds County Reserve Deputy shot outside home in north Jackson

Jackson police are investigating the shooting of an off-duty reserve deputy who arrived at a local hospital Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was standing outside a residence with two other individuals when several vehicles pulled up near them and began firing from their vehicles.

“We were notified just after 9:00 pm this evening of an unnamed, off-duty reserve officer being shot on or near El Paso St. in Jackson,” said Major Pete Luke.

He was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could receive up to $2500 cash.

