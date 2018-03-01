New overnight on WLBT: Hinds County reserve deputy shot

We're working to get more information about an off duty reserve deputy shot in Jackson. We'll tell you what we've learned at the top of the hour.

We'll have details on the tragedy involving three people shot in Rankin County; two teenagers have died. We'll have a live report at 5.

There are new developments in the shooting of a 23 year old woman sitting at traffic light in Jackson. We'll tell you what we've learned.

See you in 10.

~Joy