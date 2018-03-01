Suspect in multiple Ridgeland armed robberies wrongfully release - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect in multiple Ridgeland armed robberies wrongfully released in Hinds Co.

Kenneth Lewis was wrongfully released by Hinds County officials during a court appearance Thursday. Source: Ridgeland PD Kenneth Lewis was wrongfully released by Hinds County officials during a court appearance Thursday. Source: Ridgeland PD
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Ridgeland police, a suspect in a recent liquor store shooting and robbery was wrongfully released Thursday by the Hinds Co. officials.

Kenneth Lewis was in custody and charged with multiple armed robberies and aggravated assaults from earlier this year.

Lewis was wrongfully released by a Hinds County judge while he was in the county for a court appearance.

If you see this man, please contact police immediately.

