State Representative Michael Evans running for Congress to replace Gregg Harper

Michael Ted Evans, a current state Representative, filed his qualifying papers Thursday to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat that U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper is leaving at the end of his term.

Evan is a retired firefighter who owns and operates a poultry farm in rural Kemper County. He's represented District 45 which includes parts of Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Winston counties since 2012. He currently serves on the Agriculture, Energy, Public Utilities and Conservation and Water Resources Committees.

“Mississippians deserve a real voice in Congress,” said Evans. “It is time for serious leadership and representation in Washington, D.C. I believe my background as a firefighter, a farmer and a state legislator has prepared me to represent citizens of the Third Congressional District. I am a proud supporter of your second amendment rights and will fight to protect the life of unborn children.” Evans also believes in the need for Congress to prioritize infrastructure in our state. “Our roads and bridges across this state are in terrible disrepair. If elected, I will make sure Congress puts the safety of all Mississippians on our highways at the top of its priority list.”

Evans is married to the former Heather Luke of Winston County. They have one child, Hannah, who is a student at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

