MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Louisville beats Raymond 56-47 in girls 4A

Raymond entered this game with a record of 18-12.
Lady Rangers lost in the first round last season.
Louisville with the lead in the final 6 minutes. Zykeria Anderson gets the rebound to put Raymond within 3.
But the Lady Wildcats wouldn't let up. Iitasha Paty dishes to Jalen Ingram for the corner three. 44-38, Louisville.
About a minute to go, Kameron Rogers to Areyanna Hunter for the layup. Lady Wildcats holding a 7 point lead.
Louisville tops Raymond 56-47 to advance in the MHSAA State Tournament.
