MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Louisville beats Raymond 56-47 in girls 4A

Raymond entered this game with a record of 18-12.

Lady Rangers lost in the first round last season.

Louisville with the lead in the final 6 minutes. Zykeria Anderson gets the rebound to put Raymond within 3.

But the Lady Wildcats wouldn't let up. Iitasha Paty dishes to Jalen Ingram for the corner three. 44-38, Louisville.

About a minute to go, Kameron Rogers to Areyanna Hunter for the layup. Lady Wildcats holding a 7 point lead.

Louisville tops Raymond 56-47 to advance in the MHSAA State Tournament.

