The disappearance of Myra Lewis 4 years ago baffles investigators

Four years ago, a little girl vanished into thin air. Her name is Myra Lewis. Myra was two when she went missing from her Camden home in Madison County. Little Myra would be 6 years old today.

Her mysterious disappearance kicked off manhunts throughout Madison County. Family friends and lawmen put up posters in hopes someone knew or saw something. Nothing solid ever came in as a tip according to Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest.

"We maintain hope that there is a possibility that maybe somebody abducted her and she's alive somewhere," said Guest. "But to solve this we are going to need the help of your viewers or someone who knows something," said Guest.

Lewis was last seen by her mother. She and her sister were outside playing.

Previous Story: Sheriff Tucker talks Myra Lewis case after 40 days missing

PREVIOUS STORY: Myra Lewis: Missing 4 months, no new developments?

At one point psychics were on the case, to lead to the whereabouts of a tiny child 3 feet tall who weighed about 25 pounds.

PREVIOUS STORY: Psychics search for Myra Lewis

To this day, the $20-thousand dollar reward has not been collected. The case remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.