Drivers express concerns about a hole in road: "It's real dangerous. I'm afraid it's going to collapse."

A hole, residents say stems from an unfinished city project, nearly expands across both lanes of BeaverBrook Drive between Hanging Moss and Meadow Lane Drive. It's a mess that drivers say has been expanding for three weeks and they're ready to see it fixed.

"It's really, really dangerous." said Driver Sonya Gross. "You have a hole in the middle of the street and on both sides. You're in the mud when you are trying to go around it. It's deep and full of water. It's real dangerous. I'm afraid it's going to collapse."

The City of Jackson says it is aware of the issue and that work on and near Hanging Moss is scheduled to begin soon.

