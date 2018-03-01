MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Houlka Top Leake County 65-53

The Houlka Wildcats advance to the MHSAA Semifinals after putting a stop to a second half surge from Leake County. This is Leake County's 5th straight season in state quarterfinals.

The first half was all Houlka's, Madarius Hobson attacking the paint and putting up a 5-0 run, with Jertavious Turner taking his time and controlling the pace of the game.

The crowd for Leake County though, willed the team on. Jamarie Weathers and Jaylon Giles kept a cool head while down by ten to drain several big buckets to inch closer to the Wildcats lead.

But Houlka stood firm with big rebound and their free throws to get the win. Houlka face off against Ashland on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Houlka-65 Leake County-53

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.