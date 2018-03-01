List of qualified candidates for Mississippi's Congressional ele - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

List of qualified candidates for Mississippi's Congressional elections

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Anchor/Statewide Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WLBT archives Source: WLBT archives
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The qualifying deadline for Mississippi's Congressional election was March 1. Here is a breakdown of the races and who the parties have running for each seat.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY:

United States Senate

  • David Baria
  • Howard Sherman

United States House of Representatives

District 1

  • Randy Wadkins

District 2

  • Bennie Thompson

District 3

  • Michael Aycox
  • Michael Ted Evans

District 4

  • Jeremay Anderson

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY:

United States Senate

  • Richard Boyanton
  • Chris McDaniel 
  • Roger Wicker

United States House of Representatives

District 1

  • Trent Kelly

District 3 

  • Sally Doty
  • Morgan Dunn 
  • Michael Guest
  • Whit Hughes
  • Perry Parker
  • Katherine Tate

District 4

  • Steven Palazzo 
  • Brian Rose

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly