MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Byhalia beats Lanier 28-27 in girls 4A

Lady Bulldogs enter this quarterfinal game with a record of 17-9. They’re just one win away from their 4th straight Big House appearance. Lanier reached the semis last year.

In the 2nd quarter, Lady Bulldogs in the lead, but not for long. Shaquira Caradine with the steal and Lakiowa Milan takes care of the rest. That would tie things up at 14.

Lady Bulldogs suffering from many turnovers. Milesha Brown’s pass intended for Keshuna Luckett, but Caradine snags it for the bucket. Lady Indians led 16-14 at the break.

In the 3rd quarter, Lady Bulldogs down by 2. Luckett up top to Jazmine Hobson. Hobson struggles, but finds Xharya Banks waiting under the basket. Lanier ties it at 19.

Dramatic ending in this one. Lady Bulldogs up by 1 with just a few seconds to go. Lady Indians gets the ball thanks to a foul. Lakiowa Milan to Tialexus Stevenson for the game-winning basket.

Byhalia beats Lanier 28-27 to advance in the MHSAA State Tournament.

