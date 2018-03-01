Suspected teen murderer denied bond

Rankin County investigators are still looking for a motive in a deadly shooting that ended the lives of two teenagers Wednesday night. Investigators told us Thursday that all the victims in this case are siblings.

They say the man accused in the murders is their cousin.

The murder victims have been identified as 18-year-old Nye'Cole Marioneaux and 17-year-old Kaia Marioneaux; 17-year-old Kieran Marioneaux was injured and hospitalized. All were students at Richland High School, where grief counselors were on hand Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Fareno Harris made his initial appearance in Rankin County court Thursday afternoon. He was denied bond on two counts of murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the surviving shooting victim told them they were all together playing cards when Harris opened fire without warning.

"Mr. Harris was acting unusual, very fidgety, getting up getting down; told the victims he was suffering from a headache and according to the victim that survived, Mr. Harris then had a jacket," said District Attorney Michael Guest. "He pulled from his jacket the weapon that was used shooting all 3 victims."

Harris was arrested at his home less than an hour after the shooting. The murder weapon has not been located. The motive behind the execution-style shootings is still unexplained.

"Each was shot one time but all of the wounds were suffered to the head area of the victims," added Guest. "The victim that survived, he actually had a defensive wound like the bullet passed through his arm and struck him in the head."

Fareno Harris is facing three life sentences if convicted. Prosecutors say his actions have left unimaginable pain for two families, and the kids' classmates.

"You have a devastated family and a school at Richland High that is going to have to deal with the loss of these students," said Guest. "So we need to encourage the viewers to continue to keep the family and the students and the friends of these individuals in your prayers."

