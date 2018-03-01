MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Pine Grove beats Durant 44-43

This is the second straight season that the Lady Tigers have reached the quarterfinals.

Lady Panthers are the defending state champions.

Tied at 37 with about one minute of play left. Haley Vick dishes to Loren Elliot. Elliot draws a foul and the Lady Panthers take the lead.

Lady Tigers trying to stay in it. Laquita Saffold attacks the basket for two. Durant down just by 1.

But the Lady Tigers couldn’t produce in the final seconds. Foul trouble costs Durant the game.

Pine Grove beats Durant 44-43 to advance in the MHSAA State Tournament (1A Girls).

