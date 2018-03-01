The grieving mother of a murdered woman reacts to indictment of three men in connection with the death

The grieving mother of a murdered woman is speaking out after a Hinds County grand jury indicted three men in connection with her daughter's death.

Lidarious Dixon, Nicholas Coats, and Jushun Paige are charged with capital murder, attempted armed robbery, and conspiracy in the death of 23-year-old Chelsie Kirschten.

“My prayer now is I know I have to forgive these boys at some point. I am not there yet,” said Stacey Kirschten, mother of the victim.

Stacey Kirschten says when news broke that the three men accused of shooting and killing her daughter had officially been indicted she had mixed emotions. Chelsie Kirschten was gunned down at a red light on Fortification Street in Jackson back in August.

“It's just senseless, all of it is senseless, said Kirschten. "She had $13.00 to her name, a raggedy car that was on empty.”

We first spoke with Mrs. Kirschten back in February after one of the men accused, Nicholas Coats, was released from jail. The Hinds County's District Attorney, Robert Shuler Smith, failed to bring the case before a grand jury. She admits she was angry, but never lost hope. The Hinds County D.A. blames the indictment delay on Jackson police.

Smith says it took JPD five months to turn over Coats' case file.

“I feel like he didn't have the right to be walking around with freedoms," said Mrs. Kirschten. "But at the same time, you have my family mourning over the loss of Chelsie.”

Although indictments have been handed down in this case, Kirschten says she is still committed to continuing her fight for justice for Chelsie.

“I am pleased; don't get me wrong, but there is so much more work to be done,” added Mrs. Kirschten.

