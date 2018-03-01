Alcorn State adds Darius Hart and Jason Phillips to coaching staff

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

The Alcorn State University football program hired two more assistant coaches with the appointments of Darius Hart who will be working with the defensive ends, and Jason Phillips with the wide receivers, head coach Fred McNair announced Thursday.



Hart comes to Alcorn after two years as a defensive line coach at Missouri Southern State University and one year at Trinity Valley CC. During those seasons, he coached three defensive linemen who went on to sign FBS scholarships. Additionally, Trinity Valley was the 2015 regular season champion.



Prior to Trinity Valley, Hart served a one-year stint as a graduate assistant at West Alabama. The previous season, he was defensive line coach at Pearl River CC.



"I'm very excited to be here. I grew up in Mississippi and am happy to have the opportunity to be closer to home. I take pride in building a program especially when it's in my home state," Hart said. "We already have a good core of defensive linemen right now, but I feel there's still a lot of room for growth this spring. I can't wait to get started."



Hart played college football at Oklahoma State, where he was a defensive end in 2009 and 2010, playing in every game for the Cowboys for two seasons after transferring from Pearl River.



"Hart has a lot of experience on the defensive end both as a standout player at Oklahoma State and a coach. He's a Mississippi native that's proud to be back near home and will do an outstanding job in recruiting local kids and Texas JUCO's," McNair said.



Hart was an all-district wide receiver at Poplarville HS in Mississippi and signed to play that position at Pearl River. He was converted to a linebacker and eventually to a defensive end, where he earned all-conference and all-region accolades and was rated as one of the top seven defensive ends in junior college. He was tabbed as the Mississippi Junior College South Division Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2008.

Phillips spent four years at Mississippi Gulf Coast including three seasons as offensive coordinator.



During his coaching career, he's coached three NCAA All-Americans, 12 All-Conference players and three players who have signed pro contracts.



"I, along with my wife and family, are thrilled to be at Alcorn State University. We've only been here a few days but we already feel welcomed and enthused by the friendliness of everyone here," Phillips said. "I want to thank Coach McNair as well as Director of Athletics Derek Horne and President Alfred Rankins Jr. for the opportunity to work at a world-class institution with a top-notch football program. I look forward diving right into spring practice next week."



While at Troy, Corey Robinson became FBS's ninth all-time passer and the leading passer in Sun Belt Conference history. Phillips also coached Tusculum's Bo Cordell to becoming the all-time leading passer in NCAA Division II.



"Phillips brings a lot to the table with his experience. He's been at the FBS level as well as JUCO and high school ranks," McNair said. "Phillips has developed student-athletes at different positions all around the offense and has been an offensive coordinator as well as a QB and wide receivers coach."



The Maryville, Tennessee native graduated from Tusculum College after playing baseball at Carson-Newman and baseball and football at Maryville College. He coached at William Blount, Anderson County, Clinton and Knoxville Central high schools in Tennessee as well as two years at Tusculum and a year at Saint Joseph's College.



His first experience in the MACJC was as offensive coordinator at Southwest Mississippi in 2012. Phillips spent a year at Troy before going to Perkinston.