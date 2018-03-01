Civil rights veterans honored at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

The past, present, and future came together at the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in celebration of the veterans of the civil rights movement.

Thursday night, a free community welcome program featured the Jim Hill High School Choir, Poetess Amanda Furdge, a performance from Black Girls Unfiltered, and keynote speeches recognizing those who literally put their lives on the line in the fight for equal rights and human dignity.

Vicksburg native, Rev, Ed King, was an activist and friend of Medgar Evers. Police shattered his jaw back then.

Rev. Ed King said,

"In the movement, 58 years ago, we literally said, none of us thought we'd be alive this far, but that the struggle would go and that there would be new struggles we couldn't imagine," said Rev. King.

Veterans of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, Inc, is celebrating thirteen years of service.

All civil rights veterans will be honored at the organization's Legacy Awards Celebration this Saturday at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.