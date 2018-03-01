MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Raymond beats Noxubee County 81-57

The Rangers are the defending state champions.

Zeterrius Rice losses control of the ball, Jiris Killingsworth picks it up, shoots it to Cameron Woodall for the dunk.

Another turnover from the Tigers and Jacob Robinson passes to Woodall, Woodall lets Shardarrion Allen get all the glory on that dunk.

Rangers with a 14 point lead early on.

In the second, Allen to Woodall, back to Allen for the bucket.

Raymond up 42-15 at the half.

Raymond beats Noxubee County 81-57 to advance in the MHSAA State Tournament.

