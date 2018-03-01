MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Corinth beats Florence 65-57

The Florence Eagles come into the MHSAA Quarterfinals with one of the best players in the state with Jaylon Forbes and a chip on their shoulder. They controlled the first half of the game with Forbes scoring 17 points before the half and Jacquan McDonel laying on some tough defense.

The Warriors had a couple hiccups in the first half. Dontayvious Sheffield mis-handled the ball, and then Jacquan McDonel took it to the rim for an easy layup. That gave the Eagles an a bucket closer to the lead, and the momentum.

Corinth trailed in the first three quarters of the game, but iced it in the last one. The Eagles went into half time with a comfy lead over the Warriors, but were outscored in the fourth quarter 24-8. JonDarius Warren and Axavius Stricklen combined were 17 for 21 at the free throw line.

Corinth play New Hope on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum.

Corinth-65 Florence-57

