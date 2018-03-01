MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: New Hope beats Lanier 78-50

The New Hope Trojans had two walls in front of the Lanier Bulldogs, and their names were Tyler Stevenson and Andrew Junkin. Stevenson had 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Junkin had 24 and 13 rebounds.

New Hope didn't hold back in this one. At the end of the third quarter they went on a 7-0 run and at one point they were up 70-44. They also stopped several bulldog buckets from reaching their mark.

Lanier couldn't get too much going, but still put up good numbers with over 10 points or more in each quarter, sadly the defense of New Hope was too much for the Maroon and Blue.

The Twin Towers of New Hope have another challenge coming up this Monday at 7 p.m. against Corinth.

New Hope- 78 Lanier- 50

