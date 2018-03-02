Body found on Hwy 49 in Jackson identified

Woman's body found in the turn lane on Hwy 49 in Jackson; Source: WLBT

Jackson police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Road.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Gregory from Jackson.

A truck driver called in at 3 a.m. Friday morning after a body was found on the right side of the road, partially in the turn lane.

#JPD is investigating a body found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Rd. The victim appears female. The northbound lanes are closed with a partial closing of the southbound lane. No additional info currently available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 2, 2018

The woman appeared to have some visible injury, but police say it is unknown whether a car accident resulted in her death. There were also no signs of foul play.

According to Sergeant Holmes, this is being treated as a death-pending until an autopsy is done to find out cause of death. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

