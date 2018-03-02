Body found on Hwy 49 in Jackson identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Body found on Hwy 49 in Jackson identified

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police investigating after female body found in Jackson road; Source: WLBT Police investigating after female body found in Jackson road; Source: WLBT
Woman's body found in the turn lane on Hwy 49 in Jackson; Source: WLBT Woman's body found in the turn lane on Hwy 49 in Jackson; Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Road.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Gregory from Jackson.

A truck driver called in at 3 a.m. Friday morning after a body was found on the right side of the road, partially in the turn lane.

The woman appeared to have some visible injury, but police say it is unknown whether a car accident resulted in her death. There were also no signs of foul play. 

According to Sergeant Holmes, this is being treated as a death-pending until an autopsy is done to find out cause of death. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly