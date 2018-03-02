Jackson police investigating after body found on Hwy 49N

Woman's body found in the turn lane on Hwy 49 in Jackson; Source: WLBT

Jackson police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Road.

Police only describe the body as a black female. She was carrying no identification on her at the time of her death.

A truck driver called in at 3:00 a.m. Friday morning about unknown trouble in this area.

The body was found on the right side of the road, partially in the turn lane.

The northbound lanes are closed right now with a partial closing of the southbound lane.

According to Sergeant Holmes, with Jackson police this is being treated as a death pending until an autopsy is done to find out cause of death.

