JPD releases cause of death after woman found dead on Hwy 49 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD releases cause of death after woman found dead on Hwy 49

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Road.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Gregory from Jackson. According to police, autopsy results show the cause of death was blunt force trauma, consistent with a car crash. 

Investigators are still trying to find the car that hit her, and the driver. 

A truck driver called in at 3 a.m. Friday morning after a body was found on the right side of the road, partially in the turn lane.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. Your information could be worth up to $2,500.

