JPD releases cause of death after woman found dead on Hwy 49

Woman's body found in the turn lane on Hwy 49 in Jackson; Source: WLBT

Jackson police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Road.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Gregory from Jackson. According to police, autopsy results show the cause of death was blunt force trauma, consistent with a car crash.

Investigators are still trying to find the car that hit her, and the driver.

A truck driver called in at 3 a.m. Friday morning after a body was found on the right side of the road, partially in the turn lane.

#JPD is investigating a body found on Hwy 49N near Cynthia Rd. The victim appears female. The northbound lanes are closed with a partial closing of the southbound lane. No additional info currently available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 2, 2018

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. Your information could be worth up to $2,500.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.